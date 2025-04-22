sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 22, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST

UMANG App Not Working? Check Your PF Balance Easily via SMS or Missed Call

If the EPFO UMANG app isn’t working, don’t worry — you can still check your PF balance in a few seconds.

In this video, we’ll show you how to quickly check your EPF balance using just an SMS or a missed call from your registered mobile number. No app, no internet needed.

We’ll explain the exact message to send and the number to call — these are official and safe methods provided by EPFO, and they work 24/7.

Whether you’re at work, traveling, or facing network issues, this is a simple way to stay updated on your PF contributions, withdrawals, and total balance.

Perfect for salaried employees and EPF members who want an easy way to check their PF anytime.

