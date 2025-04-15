Warren Buffett Dismisses Gold as an Investment: Why Rising Gold Prices Fail to Impress Him?

As gold prices hit all-time highs in 2025, investors across India and the globe are flocking to it as a "safe haven" asset. Yet, Warren Buffett — one of the most successful investors of all time — still chooses to stay away from gold. So why does Buffett avoid investing in gold even when its value is soaring? This article delves into Buffett’s perspective on gold, his belief that it’s an unproductive asset, and why he prefers investments that generate real cash flow. In a time marked by rising inflation, currency instability, and economic uncertainty, gold might appear like a smart choice — but Buffett’s approach tells a different story.If you’re thinking about buying gold just because the prices are rising, find out why Buffett argues that price alone doesn't make an asset valuable. See how adopting Buffett's mindset can help you make smarter investment choices, even during a gold rush.