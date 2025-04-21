Why the World Is Moving Away from the Dollar? Republic Business Explains

For decades, the U.S. dollar has been the world’s financial backbone. But that’s starting to change — and fast.

From former President Trump’s trade tariffs to growing pushback from major global economies, countries are finding new ways to trade without relying on the dollar. Nations like China and India — and even some close U.S. allies — are exploring alternatives like local currency deals, digital payment systems, and gold-backed settlements.

So, why does this matter to you? Because when the dollar loses its grip, it can lead to rising prices, higher interest rates, and economic uncertainty. This global shift, known as de-dollarization, marks the beginning of a new financial era — one that could reshape everything from trade and investment to how you save and spend.

