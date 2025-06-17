Why This Could Be the Worst Time to Invest in Gold?

Gold prices in India have soared to record levels, surpassing ₹1 lakh per 10 grams with a 28% rise in just one year. This surge is driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, inflation worries, and central bank purchases but these very factors also make this a risky time to buy.

Search trends, media coverage, and retail investor sentiment are all pushing one story: gold as the ultimate safe haven. Yet historically, times of peak fear often coincide with peak prices. While gold has offered long-term returns of about 9–10% annually, it has spiked more than 25% in just six months. That’s not steady investing it’s panic pricing. When the crisis passes, sentiment tends to cool and so do gold prices.

This content pushes back against the prevailing hype and spotlights patterns often overlooked in the short term. It isn’t anti-gold it’s pro-reason.