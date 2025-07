Colonel Bharwan delivers a powerful and emotional account of secularism in the Indian Army at the Nationalist Collective Conclave 2.0. Amid rising societal divisions, his story serves as a strong reminder that unity, duty, and patriotism go beyond caste, religion, and regional lines.

Watch this motivating address as Col Bharwan showcases the real essence of the armed forces — where soldiers stand together not for any religion, but for the nation and their comrades.