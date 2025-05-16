I'm Indian Because India Lives In Me!' Former Diplomat Deepak Vohra Recognizes India as a 'World Leader

In this heartfelt and patriotic discussion, Ambassador Deepak Vohra, a former Indian diplomat and global statesman, offers a powerful tribute to India’s expanding role on the global stage. His impactful statement, "I'm Indian because India lives in me!", perfectly expresses the spirit of national pride and international responsibility.

Drawing on his extensive diplomatic experience, Vohra explains why India has evolved beyond being just a rising power to become a moral, cultural, and strategic leader of the 21st century. He highlights India’s contributions to peacekeeping, technological advancement, global health, and its unique spiritual heritage that earns worldwide respect.