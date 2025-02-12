VIDEO: Express, Never Suppress: Deepika Padukone On Depression While Interacting With Students

In an interview on PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha that aired on Wednesday, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone advised school children to identify the source of their stress and communicate it to a trusted person. At a special session of "Pariksha Pe Charcha," an annual event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages with kids taking board exams, the actor offered tips on mental health, stress management, and how to remain composed throughout exams. This time, PM Modi chose a more relaxed setting than the customary town hall style, taking the students to the famous Sunder Nursery in Delhi for his yearly meeting with them prior to board examinations.