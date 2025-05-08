sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 8, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST

Who Was Abdul Rauf Asghar? IC-814 Hijack Plotter & Jaish Leader Killed in Operation Sindoor

Abdul Rauf Asghar, the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar and key planner of the IC-814 hijacking, has been eliminated in India’s Operation Sindoor. As JeM’s top operations commander, Rauf was linked to major terror attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Parliament attack, 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Pathankot, and Pulwama. The May 7 airstrikes struck JeM’s Bahawalpur headquarters, killing Rauf along with Masood Azhar’s sister, brother-in-law, and other senior operatives. This operation marks a significant blow to Pakistan’s terror infrastructure.

