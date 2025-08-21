Why Agni-5 Did Not Fly Like a Conventional Missile

India has successfully conducted the test of its Agni-5 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) from Chandipur, Odisha, under the Strategic Forces Command. The three-stage, solid-fuel, canister-launched missile, with a range beyond 5,000 km, reaffirms India’s long-range strike capability. Equipped with advanced guidance systems and thrust vector control, Agni-5 ensures pinpoint accuracy. Following the March 2024 MIRV trial, the August 20 launch confirms India’s readiness to deploy systems capable of striking multiple targets, boosting second-strike capability. This milestone strengthens India’s nuclear deterrence posture and enhances strategic preparedness amid evolving security challenges.