Video: Why Was Agni-Prime Missile Launched From A Train?

India has successfully test-fired the Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher, a move that significantly enhances strategic mobility and stealth deployment. This system enables missiles to be transported across the national railway network, ensuring unpredictable movement and survivability against preemptive strikes. The canisterized launcher keeps the missile sealed, reducing maintenance and ensuring instant launch readiness. Agni-Prime, with a 2,000 km range, advanced navigation, and nuclear capability, is lighter and more precise than earlier Agni variants. The rail-based platform strengthens India’s second-strike capability and complicates adversary surveillance, marking a critical step in modernizing India’s deterrence architecture.

