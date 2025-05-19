How the Akashteer System Took Down Pakistani Drones | Army Official Explains 'Always Ready 24x7'

India’s homegrown Akashteer system has become a crucial part of the country’s air defense strategy, especially during the recent Operation Sindoor. Created by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Akashteer is an automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System that detects, tracks, and eliminates aerial threats like drones and missiles. Its connection with the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) improves coordination between the Indian Army and Air Force, offering a unified, real-time view of the airspace.