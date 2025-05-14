sb.scorecardresearch
Arnab's Podcast with Maj Gen GD Bakshi: Is India Now a Military Superpower?
Published May 14, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST

Arnab’s Podcast with Maj Gen GD Bakshi: Is India Now a Military Superpower?

In this powerful episode of Arnab’s Podcast, Major General GD Bakshi joins Arnab Goswami for a candid and intense discussion on whether India has genuinely become a military superpower. With his trademark zeal and sharp analysis, Gen. Bakshi reflects on recent military operations and India’s rising strategic influence.

The conversation explores India’s defense preparedness, global standing, and the evolving dynamics of modern warfare. Offering deep strategic perspectives on China, the United States, Russia, and Pakistan, the episode critically examines India’s real position on the global military stage.

