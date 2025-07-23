Is ‘Failed Field Marshal’ Asim Munir Plotting Zardari’s Ouster? Maj Gen GD Bakshi Breaks It Down

Retired Maj Gen GD Bakshi dissects the rise of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, questioning his elevation to Field Marshal—a title seen in India as earned through distinguished service but perceived by Bakshi as a superficial attempt to cover Pakistan’s military failures, especially post-Operation Sindoor. He delves into Munir’s rumored political ambitions, including replacing President Asif Ali Zardari, and warns that this rare promotion, only the second in Pakistan’s history, might mark a shift toward greater military control amid internal chaos—posing a serious threat to regional peace.