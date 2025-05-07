sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 7, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

Maj. Gen. GD Bakshi Hints at the Possible Use of BrahMos in Cross-Border Counterterrorism Operations

Maj. Gen. G.D. Bakshi (Retd.) has strongly indicated that the BrahMos missile could play a key role in future cross-border counterterror operations. Highlighting its speed, precision, and strategic visibility, he argues that targeted, high-impact strikes on terror camps executed without escalating tensions could act as both a tactical signal and a powerful deterrent. With BrahMos’ exceptional accuracy and quick launch capabilities, Bakshi presents it as an ideal weapon for rapid, proportionate retaliation reflecting India’s shifting approach toward a more assertive and calculated response strategy.

