Maj. Gen. GD Bakshi Hints at the Possible Use of BrahMos in Cross-Border Counterterrorism Operations

Maj. Gen. G.D. Bakshi (Retd.) has strongly indicated that the BrahMos missile could play a key role in future cross-border counterterror operations. Highlighting its speed, precision, and strategic visibility, he argues that targeted, high-impact strikes on terror camps executed without escalating tensions could act as both a tactical signal and a powerful deterrent. With BrahMos’ exceptional accuracy and quick launch capabilities, Bakshi presents it as an ideal weapon for rapid, proportionate retaliation reflecting India’s shifting approach toward a more assertive and calculated response strategy.