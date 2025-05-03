Maj Gen GD Bakshi Reveals Pakistan Army Chief’s Desperate War Strategy

In this explosive segment, Maj Gen GD Bakshi exposes what he claims is a desperate bid by Pakistan Army Chief General Munir to hold on to power, even if it means risking regional peace. With his retirement approaching in October, Gen Munir is reportedly plotting dangerous moves possibly even war to extend his tenure. Bakshi highlights a broader agenda driven by radical ideology and a thirst for control, while strongly criticizing a recent hate speech and a deadly terror attack in Belgium, which he believes are connected to this strategy.