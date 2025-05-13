Brahmos 2.0: How India’s Next-Gen Supersonic Missile Is Becoming Faster and Lethal

Brahmos 2.0: Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra, the former CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, explains how India's next-gen supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos NG, is poised to revolutionize precision warfare. Lighter, faster, and more adaptable than its predecessor, BrahMos NG can be launched from fighter jets, ships, and land platforms. In this in-depth breakdown, Dr. Mishra discusses the missile’s reduced weight, increased speed, and improved deployment flexibility, representing a significant advancement in India's defense capabilities.