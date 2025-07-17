BrahMos-Equipped Stealth Bomber Coming Soon

India is steadily stepping into the exclusive club of countries building intercontinental strategic bombers. A next-generation stealth bomber, capable of deploying the supersonic BrahMos-NG missile, is currently in development. This revolutionary aircraft is designed to hit targets over 12,000 kilometers away, ranking it among the longest-range combat platforms globally. Fueled by indigenous engineering and advanced aerospace tech, the manned bomber will offer India an unparalleled ability to carry out long-range strikes without the need for mid-air refueling.