Maj Gen GD Bakshi on BrahMos Strength: India’s Supreme Missile Shield

India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is a strategic asset that is nearly impossible to intercept. With a range of 400 km, it is deployed on naval warships and Su-30 jets, providing India with a strong standoff capability against high-value terror targets in Pakistan. The Philippines has already acquired the system, and several Southeast Asian nations are expressing interest. In the event of retaliation, India's multi-layered air defense, including the S-400 Triumf system, is prepared to counter enemy threats—whether from Pakistan's Shaheen missiles or Chinese platforms.