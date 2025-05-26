How BSF Utilizes Advanced Thermal Cameras to Prevent Pakistan’s Infiltration Attempts

Republic takes you inside a forward bunker just 100 meters away from a Pakistani post. Armed with medium machine guns (MMGs) aimed directly at the enemy, BSF soldiers are ready to respond instantly. The bunker is fitted with surveillance monitors that provide real-time tracking. During Operation Sindoor, this bunker played a crucial role, with MMGs firing multiple rounds that caused significant damage to the enemy.

In Samba, one of the most sensitive areas along the border, the Border Security Force (BSF) India’s frontline defense stays on high alert, patrolling even at midnight. Always vigilant and prepared, they closely watch every movement along the fence. This area has seen repeated ceasefire violations and a major infiltration attempt that was successfully stopped.

Inside the BSF surveillance room, often called the war room, personnel sit under the soft glow of monitors, eyes fixed on live feeds, thermal imaging, and night vision footage. Phones in hand and fully focused, they track every inch of the border in real-time. The local commander is also present in the surveillance center, providing directions as the situation unfolds.