News / Republic Videos / Defence / Video: China Displays DF-5 Missile Trump Hopes Is Never Launched
Published Sep 3, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Video: China Displays DF-5 Missile Trump Hopes Is Never Launched

At Beijing’s latest military parade, China showcased the DF-5 intercontinental ballistic missile, a nuclear-capable weapon with the range to strike nearly any global capital. Its size and destructive power make it a chilling symbol of deterrence. Though decades old, its display in today’s tense climate underscores Beijing’s message of strength against rivals like the US. With Vladimir Putin watching, the DF-5 became the parade’s centerpiece — a weapon the world, and even Trump, hopes is never launched.

