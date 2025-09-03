Video: China Displays DF-5 Missile Trump Hopes Is Never Launched

At Beijing’s latest military parade, China showcased the DF-5 intercontinental ballistic missile, a nuclear-capable weapon with the range to strike nearly any global capital. Its size and destructive power make it a chilling symbol of deterrence. Though decades old, its display in today’s tense climate underscores Beijing’s message of strength against rivals like the US. With Vladimir Putin watching, the DF-5 became the parade’s centerpiece — a weapon the world, and even Trump, hopes is never launched.