Unkmasking China’s Dangerous Strategy Against India | Arnab’s Podcast ft. Maj Gen Sudhakar Jee

In this gripping episode of Arnab’s Podcast, we delve into China’s aggressive and covert strategies targeting India, with exclusive insights from Major General Sudhakar Jee (Retd.), a seasoned expert in strategic affairs. From border standoffs and psychological warfare to economic coercion and regional influence, China’s complex approach presents a significant threat to India’s sovereignty and national security. How deep do China’s ambitions run? Is India equipped to tackle these challenges? And what steps are essential to maintain an edge in this shifting geopolitical landscape?