China Tests Its ‘Last Missile’ for a Potential Strike on the US

China has carried out a major ICBM test that’s intensifying US–China tensions over nuclear capabilities. The PLA Rocket Force launched a DF-31AG missile from Hainan Island in the South China Sea, flying it over the Pacific on a depressed trajectory to avoid radar and reduce flight time. The road-mobile missile features hypersonic boost-glide technology, allowing the warhead to travel at over Mach 5 to evade defenses.

Carrying a dummy payload, the missile covered 12,000 km, passing near the Philippines and Guam before landing near the Marquesas Islands. This marks China’s second full-range Pacific test in a year, showcasing its advanced long-range strike and second-strike capabilities. Experts say the test extends China’s nuclear reach to the US mainland and raises fears of a new arms race. India too is closely monitoring the development, as it impacts regional security and nuclear balance. China’s arsenal, already at around 500 warheads, is expected to surpass 1,000 by 2030.

