‘A Dangerous Regime Creating a Dangerous Bomb’: Israel Defends Deadly Strikes on Iran

In a strong statement amid the intensifying conflict, Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson detailed the key reasons behind the ongoing war with Iran. He stated that Israel is carrying out targeted strikes strictly on Iran’s military infrastructure, while Iran has intentionally attacked Israeli civilians highlighting the sharp moral difference between both sides. According to the spokesperson, the war was sparked by Iran nearing the “11th hour” in its quest for nuclear weapons, posing a grave threat not only to Israel but to global security.

He also pointed to Iran’s advancing ballistic missile program and its support for terror proxies like Hezbollah, which has grown stronger with Tehran’s aid despite Israel’s attempts to weaken it. The spokesperson stressed that Israel’s military goal is to eliminate Iran’s nuclear and missile threats, dismantle the power of its extremist regime, and restore safety for both Israel and the wider international community.