Former Diplomat Deepak Vohra Calls Pakistan a Geopolitical Liability

Former Indian Diplomat Deepak Vohra examines Pakistan’s deepening crisis and raises doubts about who might step in to help. He reveals that China and Turkey—often seen as Pakistan’s key allies—are driven by their own interests. While China leverages Pakistan to challenge India, Turkey is focused on its nuclear assets. Vohra foresees a collapse in the Turkey-Pakistan partnership and underscores that Pakistan has no genuine allies willing to offer real support. It’s a sharp and insightful analysis of shifting geopolitics and Pakistan’s increasing isolation.