DRDO’s Next Weapon Will Leave Enemies Clueless on the Battlefield

The Defence Acquisition Council has approved production of Dharashakti, an advanced ground-based integrated electronic warfare system developed by DRDO for the Indian Army. With approvals rising from ₹150 crore to ₹5,150 crore for large-scale induction, it strengthens India’s electronic warfare capabilities and border defences amid growing regional tensions. In line with Atmanirbhar Bharat, Dharashakti promotes indigenous innovation with AI-driven sensors, advanced jammers, and spectrum dominance tools, ensuring superior battlefield control. Tested during the Tri Shakti Prahaar exercise in 2023, it proved highly effective against radars, drones, and digital threats.