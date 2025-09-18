Video: DRDO Revives Fresh Optimism for Kaveri Engine in Tejas Fighter

India’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) has breathed new life into the Kaveri engine, a key step toward indigenous jet propulsion. Originally developed for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, the engine was delinked after failing to meet thrust and weight targets. Its evolution into the Kaveri Derivative Engine (KDE), featuring a refined core and an afterburner boosting thrust up to nearly 80 kN, has renewed interest in its fighter jet potential. The dry Kaveri variant, repurposed for the Ghatak stealth UCAV, continues to support subsonic operations with endurance and stealth benefits. Meanwhile, the afterburning KDE is undergoing ground and flight tests, with older Tejas prototypes reportedly validating performance. GTRE is also working on improving bypass ratios, thermal efficiency, and advanced technologies like single-crystal turbine blades. With modular adaptability, the Kaveri family may eventually power multiple platforms—from drones to next-gen fighters—signaling India’s steady march toward aerospace self-reliance.