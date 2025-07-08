DRDO’s Mounted Gun System: India’s Latest Artillery Powerhouse

India’s defense strength has taken a significant leap with the unveiling of the DRDO-developed Mounted Gun System (MGS), a cutting-edge mobile artillery platform built on the formidable 155mm/52 caliber ATAGS. Developed in partnership with Bharat Forge and mounted on a high-mobility 8x8 BEML vehicle, the MGS merges firepower, extended range, and swift mobility — making it a potent asset for the Indian Army.

With a firing range of up to 48 km using standard ammunition and potentially reaching 80 km with advanced rounds, the MGS delivers exceptional long-range accuracy. Its advanced features include an all-electric drive, automated loading, and compatibility with NATO-standard shells, placing it among the most advanced artillery systems worldwide. Its integrated “shoot and scoot” design ensures rapid deployment and repositioning — a key advantage in modern warfare where drones and precision strikes dominate the battlefield.

This video explores how India’s MGS goes beyond being just another artillery system — it poses a serious challenge to global counterparts like France’s Caesar and Sweden’s Archer. Engineered for high performance, designed for mass production, and geared for future combat, the DRDO’s MGS represents a major stride in India’s pursuit of defense self-reliance.