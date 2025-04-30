Former Army Officer Uncovers Terror Camp Hotspots in PoK That India Could Target Again

Major Samar Pal Toor, a former Army officer, provides a detailed analysis on Republic TV about active terror launch pads in PoK and their similarities to those during the Balakot air strike era. He identifies key terror hotspots such as Athmuqam, Keran, Dudhniyal, Sharda, Kel, and Machhal, emphasizing their strategic importance, hidden locations, and ongoing terrorist activity.

The discussion sheds light on what terror launch pads are, explaining how they are concealed in forested areas with limited access, and why their proximity to water sources like waterfalls is crucial for sustaining operations. With rising terrorist infiltration and increased movement along the LoC, Major Toor draws connections between current patterns and past events, including the 2019 Balakot air strike, to highlight the resurgence of threats.

He also discusses the role of modern surveillance technologies like drones and satellites, as well as the significance of intelligence gathering in pinpointing these camps. The recent Pahalgam attack is examined, with theories ranging from sleeper cell involvement to cross-border militant support, suggesting a return of terror threats.