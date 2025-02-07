VIDEO: US Air Force’s Combat Readiness at Stake? F-35 TR-3 upgrade delayed FY 2026

The long-awaited Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) upgrades for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter are now expected to begin operational testing in mid-to-late fiscal year 2026, marking another delay in the modernization of the world’s most advanced stealth fighter. Originally scheduled for April 2023, the TR-3 upgrade has faced multiple setbacks due to software development and integration issues, forcing the Pentagon to halt F-35 deliveries until July 2024. TR-3 enhances computing power, memory, and displays, forming the foundation for Block 4 upgrades, which will expand weapons integration, targeting systems, and electronic warfare capabilities. However, the Office of the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) warns that continued software challenges could further impact the jet’s modernization timeline. While Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon remain optimistic about delivering TR-3 combat capability by 2025, industry experts express skepticism, with Lockheed’s CFO suggesting full development may not be completed until early 2026. Despite this, TR-3-equipped F-35s may still be fielded before formal operational testing concludes, raising concerns about combat readiness and effectiveness.