Video: Missile That Strikes Russia Deep Within

Ukraine’s FP-5 Flamingo is a domestically built long-range cruise missile designed for precision strikes deep inside enemy territory. With a 3,000 km range, 14-meter accuracy, and a 1,150 kg warhead, it targets vital assets such as refineries, command hubs, and weapon depots. Nicknamed “Flamingo” after an early pink prototype, the six-ton missile is launched from hidden mobile platforms, enhancing stealth and survivability. Playing a crucial role in Ukraine’s asymmetric warfare, the FP-5 disrupts Russian operations, strengthens frontline defenses, and symbolizes defiant resilience with the message “With love from UA.”