Video: French Engine Supported for India’s Advanced Fighter Jet

India’s pursuit of a next-generation engine for its fifth-generation AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) is moving closer to fruition, with French company Safran emerging as the leading contender. Following prolonged delays in engine development, India is now preparing to collaborate with Safran on the joint development of an entirely new 110–130 kN class turbofan engine. This engine will not be a modified version of the Rafale’s M88, but a fresh design built specifically to meet the AMCA’s advanced needs for stealth, speed, and supercruise.