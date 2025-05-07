sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Strikes Pakistan | Operation Sindoor | India Avenges Pahalgam Attack | India Targets Terror Camps in PoK | Indian Action Against Pak | IPL 2025 | India-UK Free Trade Agreement | CBSE Results 2025 | Nationwide Mock Drills |
News / Republic Videos / Defence / India's Strike Hit Prominent Terror Camps, GD Bakshi Cautions Pakistan Against Escalation
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM IST

India's Strike Hit Prominent Terror Camps, GD Bakshi Cautions Pakistan Against Escalation

Maj. Gen. G.D. Bakshi (Retd.) emphasizes India’s strategy of targeting high-profile, long-established terror camps in Pakistan to eliminate any chance of plausible deniability and deliver a strong message. He points out the operation’s accuracy and caution, deliberately avoiding military targets to prevent further escalation. However, he cautions that any retaliation from Pakistan would warrant a strong Indian response against its terror infrastructure. His stance is clear: the decision for peace or conflict now rests with Pakistan.

Follow: Google News Icon