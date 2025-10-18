Gen. GD Bakshi: Nuclear Blackmail Tamasha is Over; Transformation Beyond Deterrence | WATCH

Maj. Gen. (Retd.) GD Bakshi delivered a powerful analysis at the Republic Media Network's Forces First Conclave, asserting that India's military doctrine has decisively moved "beyond deterrence" and into the realm of coercion and compellence through actions like Operation Sindoor. Gen. Bakshi argued that India was already beyond deterrence, given the continuous, unabated Pakistani terrorist offences over the last 30 to 40 years. He contrasted the small-scale probes of the past with the clear action taken during Operation Sindoor, stating that the operation proved the "elasticity" of the nuclear threshold, which was previously pegged at ridiculously low levels. Watch full video here.