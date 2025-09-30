Republic World
Why HAL's Overhaul Is Vital Before India's Next Conflict
Published Sep 30, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST
Why HAL’s Overhaul Is Vital Before India’s Next Conflict

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is managing ₹2.7 lakh crore worth of defense orders, from fighter jets to helicopters. The government is considering a structural overhaul to boost efficiency by creating specialized units for aircraft, helicopters, and maintenance. This would speed up deliveries, reduce bottlenecks, and enable stronger private partnerships—critical as India faces border threats and a shrinking air squadron count. A revamped “HAL 2.0” could enhance self-reliance, create jobs, drive innovation, and position India as a global defense exporter.

