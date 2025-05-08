sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Shoots Down Pak's Dud | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | Lahore Airport Blast | Rohit Sharma | Donald Trump |
News / Republic Videos / Defence / Why Harop Drones Are the Lethal Weapon India Deployed to Strike Pakistan’s Terror Camps
Published May 8, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST

Why Harop Drones Are the Lethal Weapon India Deployed to Strike Pakistan’s Terror Camps

In a remarkable display of military accuracy, India is believed to have used Israeli-made Harop loitering munitions during Operation Sindoor to target terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. These suicide drones, included in a $2.9 billion defense agreement with Israel, merge the functions of UAVs and missiles, built to autonomously locate and eliminate enemy targets. Capable of being launched from land, sea, or air, Harop drones are satellite-guided and resistant to jamming, making them highly effective for contemporary combat operations.

Follow: Google News Icon