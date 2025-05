Maj. Gen. Rajan Kochhar (Retd.) evaluates India’s focused strikes on terror infrastructure, emphasizing their accuracy and controlled execution. He cautions that Pakistan may retaliate with shelling or missile attacks but underscores India’s robust air defense systems, such as the S-400 and Barak-8. Kochhar maintains that a major escalation is improbable, as Pakistan would risk provoking a powerful Indian counterstrike.