IAF Jaguar Jet Crash: (Retd.) Air Vice-Marshal PK Srivastava Reveals the Real Story

An Indian Air Force (IAF) jet crashed in Rajasthan's Churu district, with the pilot's body recovered from the wreckage as rescue efforts continue.

Retired Air Vice-Marshal PK Srivastava sheds light on the underlying causes of the tragic IAF Jaguar crash. He highlights issues such as outdated aircraft systems and the lack of auto-ejection features, stressing the dangers legacy fighter jets pose to pilots. With two pilots losing their lives on July 9, the crash underscores the urgent need for modern aircraft like Tejas and AMCA in the IAF fleet. Watch to learn what went wrong and what steps India must take to avoid such incidents in the future.