Video: IAF's Sukhoi 30MKI Pilots Stun US Allies in Exercise Ocean Sky

Exercise Ocean Sky, hosted by the Spanish Air Force at Gando Air Base in the Canary Islands, brought together fighter jets from NATO nations including the US, Germany, Greece, and Portugal. India participated for the first time as a non-NATO member, deploying two Su-30MKI jets from No. 31 Squadron. In complex, high-intensity air combat drills, the IAF jets went head-to-head with NATO fighters like F-15E Strike Eagles, Eurofighter Typhoons, F-16s, and F/A-18s. Despite being outnumbered, Indian pilots showcased superior endurance, tactical control, and precision, guiding formations and dictating engagement timelines. The Su-30MKIs not only held their own but proved decisive in multiple scenarios, underscoring India’s growing strength and credibility in global air combat exercises.