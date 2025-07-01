India’s Bunker-Buster Agni-V May Compete with America’s GBU-57

India is advancing a modified version of its Agni-V ballistic missile, which many experts see as the country's equivalent to the U.S. GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. Unlike conventional warheads, this new Agni-V variant is being tailored to function as a deep-penetration bunker buster, capable of targeting fortified underground structures like enemy command hubs and nuclear silos buried 50 to 100 meters below ground.

The U.S.-made GBU-57 is renowned for destroying deeply concealed facilities with high precision. India’s effort to match this capability using its established intercontinental missile marks a strategic pivot — moving from a policy of minimal deterrence to one of credible counterforce. If successful, this transformation could grant India the upper hand in preemptively neutralizing threats.

In Asia’s conflict landscape, where underground military assets are critical, a bunker-busting Agni-V represents more than just an upgrade — it sends a powerful message.