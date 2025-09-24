India’s Aircraft Carrier Ambitions Stalled by US Tech Delays

India’s aircraft carrier program has hit major setbacks, with delays in acquiring US EMALS technology holding back CATOBAR capabilities critical for long-range strikes. Currently operating STOBAR carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, India faces limitations in aircraft payload and range. The third carrier, INS Vishal, intended as a 65,000-ton nuclear-capable platform, now risks delays beyond 2030. With export controls and costs slowing US transfers, India is pushing indigenous EMALS development and exploring French and UK alternatives. The navy may otherwise lean on submarines, risking gaps in maritime dominance.

