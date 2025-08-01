Video: Why India Lagged in Procuring Sufficient Fighter Jets

India’s fighter strength has dropped to just 29 squadrons, far below the sanctioned 42. The shortfall links to the UPA-era (2004–2014), marked by missed decisions, a failed MMRCA deal for 126 jets, and delays in the Tejas program. Only 122 fighters were inducted while adversaries advanced. The Rafale deal collapsed after years of stalled negotiations, leading to just 36 jets being procured later. Weak offsets, poor technology transfers, and dependence on Russia failed to close the gap, leaving India with aging MiG-21s and reduced air combat readiness.