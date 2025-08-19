India Could Be the First to Operate France’s Upgraded Rafale Fighter Jet

France is set to offer India an upgraded variant of the Rafale fighter jet, equipped with advanced radar technology, improved cockpit systems, and next-generation weapon integration. The proposal comes after the jet’s proven success during Operation Sindoor, where Rafales showcased unmatched precision and air dominance. Dassault Aviation’s latest upgrade aligns with India’s strategic goal of expanding its multi-role combat fleet, ensuring readiness for high-altitude and multi-front warfare. As New Delhi looks to strengthen its Rafale fleet, this enhanced version could serve as a cornerstone of Indo-French defence cooperation and a vital element in India’s future airpower strategy.