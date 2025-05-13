India’s Iron Dome: How the Indigenous Air Defence System Proved to Be an Impenetrable Shield

India's DGMO Rajiv Ghai and Air Force DGAO A.K. Bharti shared insights on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, where India effectively countered Pakistani missile and drone attacks using its advanced air defence systems, including the S-400 and Akash. The Indian Air Force responded swiftly, neutralizing threats from the Pakistani Air Forces. Acting as a protective shield India’s own version of an ‘Iron Dome the country's defence systems safeguarded its citizens with precision and strength.