Is the India-Japan Defence Pact a Counter to China’s Influence in Asia? | Maj Gen GD Bakshi

As Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign a defence pact, questions are being raised about whether India should strengthen its strategic partnership with Japan. India is reviving its deal with Japan for ShinMaywa US-2 amphibious aircraft. With Japan’s cutting-edge jet engine technology, a strong defence collaboration between New Delhi and Tokyo could significantly enhance India’s position in Asia. Amid China’s growing assertiveness, Major General GD Bakshi (retd.) explains why deeper India-Japan ties could be a powerful counterbalance in the region.

