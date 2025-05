India has handed over ‘Arnala’, the first of eight indigenously designed Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW-SWCs), to the Indian Navy. Built by GRSE Kolkata and delivered at L&T’s Kattupalli shipyard, Arnala is engineered for coastal ASW operations, mine laying, and maritime surveillance. Featuring 80% indigenous content, the 77-meter warship showcases India’s maritime heritage and strengthens the Navy’s sub-surface warfare capabilities under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.