Video: India’s Naval Exercise Puts Pakistan on High Alert

India and Pakistan’s navies differ sharply in size, doctrine, and capabilities. India operates a fleet of 290 vessels, including two aircraft carriers, 11 destroyers, 12 frigates, 18 corvettes, and 18 submarines. Pakistan’s navy consists of 148 ships, with no carriers or destroyers, supported by 15 frigates, 16 corvettes, and 16 submarines.

Guided by a blue-water strategy, India projects naval power across the Indo-Pacific. Aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya enable integrated air-sea operations with MiG-29K fighters and helicopters. Pakistan, lacking carriers, relies on land-based aircraft with limited operational reach.

India’s Kolkata-class destroyers, armed with BrahMos cruise missiles and Barak-8 air defense systems, provide superior strike power and protection. Pakistan’s Tughril-class frigates, though modern, have fewer vertical launch cells and less sophisticated radar systems.

Beneath the surface, India operates nuclear-powered submarines such as INS Arihant, enhancing strategic deterrence. Pakistan’s older Agosta-90B diesel-electric submarines remain active, with new Hangor-class vessels yet to be commissioned.

India’s indigenous shipbuilding meets over 80% of fleet needs, ensuring long-term autonomy. In contrast, Pakistan depends heavily on Chinese imports, reducing flexibility. While Pakistan’s naval posture focuses on coastal defense and securing maritime trade routes, India’s fleet is built for dominance—technologically, operationally, and strategically.