India vs Pakistan: Indian Forces Showcase Damage Caused to Pakistan, Before and After

Director General of Air Operations (DG Air Ops) Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, alongside Director General Naval Operations (DGNO) Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt General Rajiv Ghai, and Major General SS Sharda (ADGSC), presented videos showcasing the destruction of terror camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke.

The footage highlighted two impact points at the Muridke camp and four at the Bahawalpur camp, with strikes targeting nine terror hubs, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists. Lt General Ghai also confirmed the elimination of high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed during the strikes.