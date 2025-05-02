India-Pak War: Can Pakistan Withstand India’s Air Force? Here's the Cold Truth

India-Pak War: After the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India-Pakistan tensions have flared up once more. As the situation edges closer to a potential conflict, a key question is dominating public discourse: Can Pakistan stand up to India’s Air Force?

This video takes a closer look at the true power of the Indian Air Force (IAF) — highlighting its fleet of fighter jets, missile systems, drone operations, and strategic superiority. From Sukhoi-30 MKIs and Rafale fighters to cutting-edge air defenses like the S-400 and the ability to carry out Balakot-style precision strikes, we assess how well-prepared India is if hostilities escalate.