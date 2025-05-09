India vs Pakistan: 25 Years of Pakistan Terror in India Uncovered in 8-Minute Recap

This 8-minute video covers 25 years of terrorism by Pakistan against India, highlighting a series of devastating attacks that have strained bilateral relations. It features key events such as the 1999 Kargil War, where Pakistani forces crossed into Indian territory, leading to intense fighting, and the 2025 Pahalgam attack, where militants targeted a pilgrimage site, resulting in numerous deaths. The video underscores the human cost, the geopolitical motivations behind these actions, and their lasting impact on India’s security and national psyche, emphasizing the ongoing challenges of achieving peace in the region.