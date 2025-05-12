India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Uncovering the Inside Story | 25 Minutes Uninterrupted With Arnab

Arnab Goswami delves into the urgency behind Operation Sindoor—a covert yet symbolically potent action by the Indian armed forces.

His analysis raises critical questions: Is Pakistan’s renewed commitment to the ceasefire truly a pursuit of peace, or is it driven by pressure and the fear of escalation?

The segment argues that any peace achieved is being dictated on India’s terms not through equal footing, but through strategic advantage gained by operations that remain hidden yet profoundly significant.